Trend alert! Kim Kardashian, JLo-approved Boyfriend Manicure is the best way to express love

For centuries, women have been finding cute and adorable ways to express their love to their spouses. And, somehow they always find new places to engrave their partner's initials. In 2022, ladies are getting boyfriend manicure to give a testimony of their love. Instead of getting tattoos of their lover's initials, girls are getting nail arts.

Slowly and steadily, the boyfriend manicure has become the biggest trend of this season. Just a couple of weeks ago, Kim Kardashian, who is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson, sported a diamanté “P” embellishment on her ring finger.

And recently, Jennifer Lopez was seen flaunting a fresh nude manicure on Instagram. Her new nail art featured an intricate nail art design of a gold-leaf cross alongside a “J” for Jennifer, and “B” for her fiancé Ben Affleck.

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez have given their approval to the Boyfriend Manicure trend. Are you ready to hop on the bandwagon and try out the new nail trend? Check out this guide to see some great nail art designs and ideas.

If you are headed to your nail technician and you are planning to get a boyfriend manicure done, bookmark these designs for reference.

