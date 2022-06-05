World Environment Day 2022: Tips to go green and adopt a sustainable lifestyle

While we should raise awareness about the perils of pollution, global warming, and climate change every day, we must take extra measures and put extra effort to warn mankind about the many dangers that threaten the planet on World Environment Day.

June 5 marks World Environment Day every year. It was established by the United Nations Environment Programme in 1973. The day aims to encourage people to shift to a greener, cleaner, and more sustainable lifestyle to protect humankind and the planet.

On this day, experts share easy tips and tricks to lead a sustainable and eco-friendly life. If you, too, are planning to make the amazing switch, take note of the following.

It's not a difficult or unachievable task to go green without amping up your expenses. All you need is some dedication and awareness.

By making simple lifestyle changes, you can help save the environment and humankind. Here're a few!

Environment-friendly energy sources

Experts suggest that we must switch to environment-friendly energy sources and stop burning fuels that emit harmful gases. Replacing your petrol or diesel car with an electric vehicle can be a good start. You can also drive a vehicle that runs on compressed natural gas, also known as CNG. Health-conscious people can also switch to cycles for short commutes.

Advocate the 5R rule

5R refers to refuse, reduce, reuse, renew and recycle. In your everyday life, adopt this concept and change the way you live.

Sustainable clothing options

Buy clothes from brands that have a sustainable manufacturing approach. Go thrift shopping, donate your clothes and upcycle to create new looks.

Limit plastic usage

All of us know that single-use plastic is harmful to Earth so why don't you switch to reusable cups, bags, and other items? It’s best to avoid using plastic on a day-to-day basis. And, for that, you must consider removing single-use plastic items from your house.

Limit dairy and meat consumption

Did you know that you can protect the environment by simply limiting your dairy and meat consumption? Well, scientists suggest that the meat and dairy industry makes several billions tons of CO2, nitrous oxide, and methane gases that are harmful to nature. So, instead of eating packaged meat products and dairy products, eat organically grown vegetables and fruits.

Also read: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markel step up their sartorial game at platinum Jubilee thanksgiving service

Extra tips: