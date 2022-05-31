From the best anti-acne diet to skincare routine: Expert guide to get rid of zits

Having clear, spot-less and smooth skin is ever girl's dream. But, unfortunately, not everyone is blessed with it. Due to various factors such as hormonal imbalance, food habits, stress, climate change, and bad skincare rituals, you can end up with a face full of blemishes, pimples and black/whiteheads. And, that's just too scary!

I've lost count of the number of times I ditched my friends and cancelled plans because of a bad breakout. Luckily, a few months ago, I visited a few dermatologist and tried several hacks and treatments. After religiously following the experts' advice, I got rid of all the ugly-looking spots and embraced my naturally-gorgeous skin that needed no makeup.

To get everyone the expert help that I received, I've listed all the tips and info below. After consulting Dr. Banani Choudhury, Consultant Dermatologist, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, and Dr. Subodh Sirur, Consultant Dermatologist, Masina Hospital, I have curated this ultimate skincare guide for all the boys and girls suffering from acne-prone skin.

Skincare tips for acne-prone skin

Use non-comedogenic products that do not clog pores.

Avoid using products made of harsh chemicals and switch to natural products.

Do not touch your face with dirty hands. Keep them away at all times.

Use clean pillow covers and bedsheets to avoid getting acne.

If you have severe acne then consult a dermatologist and take a course of antibiotics such as tetracycline (minocycline, doxycycline) or a macrolide (erythromycin, azithromycin).

Keep your hair away from your face if you havent washed them for more than 2 days.

Never share makeup products or use others' makeup brushes.

Avoid using other people's skincare products too.

While using your skincare products, ensure that you do not use dirty hands to pick the product. Use a clean spatula instead.

Reduce sun exposure.

Avoid places that have a lot of dirt and pollution.

Practices such as picking or squeezing of the pimples may worsen your acne. So avoid doing that.

Skincare routine

If we do not take regular care of our skin it can appear lustreless and aged, which is why you must have a basic daytime and nighttime skincare routine. And, it should essentially include three basic steps, i.e. cleansing, toning and moisturising.

Start by using a cleanser to remove dirt and pollutants which can clog the pores. Then use a toner to smoothen the skin while removing the remaining dirt. In the next step, apply moisturiser to hydrate the skin. Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes before going out in the sun.

Diet with high glycemic index such as processed food, fast food, sugar containing beverages and bakery products are known to aggravate acne.

Best anti-acne diet

While there is no need to follow any specific diet to control your acne, you can avoid eating certain food items that trigger breakouts. Since some foods raise your blood sugar levels more quickly than others, it causes the body to release insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1).

When IGF-1 levels increase in your blood, your oil glands produce more sebum, increasing the risks of inflammation. Pasta, white rice, white bread, and sugar are some food items that spike blood sugar levels.

These foods are considered high-glycemic carbohydrates.

According to a few researches, the “Western diet” that is based heavily on high-glycemic carbohydrates, dairy, saturated fats and trans fats cause acne.

Thus, doctors suggest that we reduce the consumption of carbohydrates and refined processed food items to reduce glycemic index from our diet chart, promoting weight reduction and hormonal balance.

