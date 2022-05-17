7 expert-approved tips to protect your skin from an intense heatwave damage

The 2022 heatwave has swept several parts of Northern India in the last few days. The maximum temperatures in certain cities crossed the dreaded 49 degrees Celsius mark in the month of May. The Delhi heatwave, in particular, is the worst. While it's already difficult to keep our skin's condition in check during the peak summer season, we cannot even imagine how hard it gets during the heatwave. Only customised skincare routines can save us from irreparable sun damage and some expert tips can come in handy too.

While there are many summer skincare tips available online, just a few are backed by research and experts' testimony. To get you a comprehensive guide on suitable skincare during the heatwave, we spoke to a few skin experts, dermatologists and estheticians. And, here's what we found.

Skincare tips to reverse heatwave damage

Tip 1 - Hydration is key

Since we all know that exposure to excess heat and high temperatures can make us feel dehydrated. And, our skin looses its glow, shine and charm. According to Dr. Nolan Jain Kothari, who is a consultant dermatologist at Masina hospital, drinking enough water and healthy beverages made of natural ingredients can help you get your skin’s charm back. You must have heard of beauty snacking, how about you also start beauty drinking.

Tip 2 - Consume food items with high antioxidants

The dermatologist from the Mumbai hospital also suggested that we eat vegetables and fruits that are high in antioxidants as they act as “oral sunscreens”. Foods rich in antioxidants can help you reverse the damage induced by the harmful sun rays. “They act as a defence mechanism against oxidative stress induced by heatwave.

Tip 3 - Wear SPF and use protective skin gear

The first advice that you hear from any doctor for your summer skincare is proper user of SPF. Since the UV rays can damage your skin to a great extent, you must apply sunscreen, sun lotions or sprays before stepping out of your house. Make sure that you don’t skip wearing SPF even if you are wearing clothes that are fully covered.

Tip 4 - Prevent skin congestion

Don’t use creams and lotions that are comedogenic. Opt for non-comedogenic moisturisers to avoid skin congestion. This will help you keep your skin clear and acne-free even during super hot and sunny days.

Tip 5 - Use cooling face mists

Whether you have your makeup on or not, you can use facial mists to give your skin an instant hydration boost. It also helps with sunburns and rashes.

Tip 6 - Use waterproof and lightweight makeup

Instead of using heavy creams and makeup products, opt for lightweight makeup formulas as it helps your skin breath during extremely hot weather.

Tip 7 - Avoid stepping out during hottest hours of the day

Sometimes even SPF and other protective gears cannot help us keep our skin safe during heatwave. So, the dermatologist suggests that we must avoid stepping out of our houses from 12 pm to 4 pm.

These simple and easy changes in your skincare regime will completely transform you from being a hot mess to glowing goddess this summer.