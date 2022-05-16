6 diet and fitness tips to beat the heatwave this summer

Written By: Kirtika Katira | Updated: May 16, 2022, 03:45 PM(IST)

Even though heatwave in the north and central parts of India is an annual phenomenon in the month of May, the maximum temperatures have been unusually high in Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir in the last few days. Severe heatwave conditions have been reported in the capital as the mercury touched nearly 50 degrees Celsius on Sunday. India Meteorological Department advised people living in the heatwave-struck regions to avoid leaving their homes unless absolutely essential. People are also advised to drink plenty of water and stay hydrated at all times. Apart from these, you can also add some easy yet effective diet and fitness tips to your health diary. To get you some expert advice, we spoke to some nutritionists and health experts. And, they all agreed on some common health and lifestyle tips.

Ensure you remain healthy amidst the hot weather by following these 6 tips.

Tip 1 - Indulge in cool, refreshing beverages

When the heat becomes unbearable during peak summer months, you should reach out for cool and refreshing beverages like lassi, chaas, lemonade, thandai, peach ice tea, citrus coolers, etc. You must ensure that you are drinking at least 2-3 litres of water every day and if you struggle to meet your goal, switch your regular water bottles with a pitcher of one of the beverages mentioned above. Stay away from tea, coffee, alcohol, and carbonated soft drinks as they cause us to lose more body fluids.

Tip 2 - Eat summer foods that are rich in healthy nutrients

Diet plays a crucial role when it comes to dealing with an intense heatwave. Experts and nutritionists suggest that we eat summer fruits and vegetables that instantly cool down our bodies internally. To survive the horrible heatwave, award-winning nutritionist and celebrity lifestyle consultant, Munmun Ganeriwal, has shared a long list of Indian summer veggies with us. Some of them are snake cucumber, bottle gourd, lady finger, cluster beans, raw jackfruit, raw papaya, raw mango, bitter gourd, Indian squash, tomatoes, french beans and pumpkin. 

Tip 3 - Consider having plant-based collagen builder drinks

While you sit back and relax on a sunny afternoon, grab yourself some plant-based Collagen Builder drinks and give your body the love it deserves. Collagen is the building block of youthful skin and it can help you improve muscle mass, keep joint health in check and increase skin elasticity. So, experts suggest that instead of sipping energy drinks, opt for a Collagen Builder drink.

Tip 4 - Avoid exercising out in the sun

Don't we all love a good run in the park or a session of hot yoga? But, experts suggest that we must avoid exercising outdoors during the peak summer season. It's not advisable to exhaust your body when the sun is shining in its full glory. Instead, you can tweak your exercise routine and schedule your park visits during the early morning hours.

Tip 5 - Wear loose clothes while working out

When you head to the gym or the park for a quick morning or evening workout session, opt for loose and light-coloured clothes. Wear cotton clothes instead of polyester as they keep your body cool even in super hot weather.

Tip 6 - Take a cold shower after your workout routine

One of the most crucial things you can do to help yourself with heatwave workouts is to cool your body down after an intense workout session. Indulge in an ice bath or wrap your body with a cold towel. This will help you lower internal and external body temperature. 

