Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn 'totally see a future with each other'

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are perfect for each other and are in it for a long haul. A source close to the couple opened up to ET and said that Taylor is ready to protect her relationship at all costs.



"Taylor has gotten more and more comfortable being public with Joe and letting fans in on their romance in a way that she feels is still protecting it. She loves Joe so much and, of course, is not trying to hide their relationship, but she prefers to keep specific details private."

The source adds, "Taylor and Joe are in it for the long haul and totally see a future with each other. They don’t need outside praise or attention and are so fulfilled just being with each other and growing together as a couple."



The singer and the actor have been dating for about four years and appear to be stronger than ever. Just last week, they were photographed holding hands on a rare outing in London, where they are quarantining together. Alwyn and Swift's time spent together in quarantine, meanwhile, has been great for the pair. They even collaborated on her album, Folklore, with the actor -- under the pseudonym William Bowery -- co-writing a number of her songs, among them "Betty" and "Exile."

"He is the one constant in her life that she can truly rely on," ET's source said. "Joe has helped Taylor with her music, inspiring it. She is so grateful for him and in love with him. He is her cheerleader and rock. They have spoken about their future together and they love celebrating the holidays together."

The two even collaborated on Taylor’s album ‘Evermore’.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is on a career-high as she broke several records with her album ‘Folklore’ and also recently celebrated the release of her surprise album ‘Evermore’. Folklore is her fifth top-selling album of the year in the US, making her the first artist to achieve such a feat.

Her previous albums like ‘Lover’, ‘Reputation’ and ‘Fearless’ were top-selling albums of the year.