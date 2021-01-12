In pics: Taylor Swift takes a stroll with boyfriend Joe Alwyn in London

Snapped together for the first time possibly in public, Taylor Swift gave a sneak peek into her romance with boyfriend Joe Alwyn as the duo took a winter stroll in London.

Taylor Swift was seen with Joe Alwyn and his mother Elizabeth in London enjoying their relaxed walk. They held hands and donned face masks while on their stroll during the pandemic.

Joe and Taylor have been dating since 2017, isolated together during the pandemic with them sharing pictures of their time in lockdown. The two in fact have been writing songs and discussing music among other things during this lockdown time. Earlier Taylor Swift had revealed that she bonded with Joe Alwyn through their mutual love for sad songs.

The two collaborated on Taylor’s album ‘Evermore’.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is on a career-high as she broke several records with her album ‘Folklore’ and also recently celebrated the release of her surprise album ‘Evermore’. Folklore is her fifth top-selling album of the year in the US, making her first artist to achieve such a feat.

Her previous albums like ‘Lover’, ‘Reputation’ and ‘Fearless’ were top-selling albums of the year.