Taylor Swift makes history with top-selling album of the year in U.S. for the fifth time

Taylor pandemic album 'Folklore' hits another milestone as it becomes the top-selling album of the year in the U.S. and plus, Swift claimed the top-selling album of the year five times.

Taylor 's 'Folklore' finishes 2020 as the top-selling album of the year in the U.S., and the only album to sell at least a million copies during the year, according to MRC Data. The 'Lover' singers become the first to earn the top-selling album five-time, the honour dating to MRC Data’s first full year of tracking in 1992. 'Evermore' album review



Before this, Swift gave the top-selling album of the year in the U.S. in 2019 by 'Lover', 1.09 million, 2017 by 'Reputation', 1.9 million, 2014 by '1989', 3.66 million and 2009 by 'Fearless', 3.22 million.



A few days back, 'Folklore' became the first album of 2020 to sell a million copies. Her eighth studio album is also the biggest of 2020. Released in July, she had sold the equivalent of 2.3 million albums.



Swift has two of the top 10 selling albums of 2020, as her most recent surprise album, 'Evermore' released on Dec. 11, was the year’s No. 10 seller with 283,000 copies sold through Dec. 31.