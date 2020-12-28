Taylor Swift’s 'Evermore' stays on top of Billboard 200 for a second week

Taylor Swift’s 'Evermore' album holds the top position on the Billboard 200 chart for a second week.



According to Billboard, the album has earned 169,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Dec. 24 (down 49%), as per Nielsen Music/MRC Data. The album opened at No. 1 a week ago with 329,000 units. Meanwhile, Paul McCartney’s new McCartney III debuts at No. 2. McCartney III is also the top-selling album of the week.

Evermore’s second week was aided by the arrival of the album on CD on Dec. 18. The set was only available to purchase as a digital download in its first week of release. Cassette and vinyl LP configurations are due in 2021. Evermore is the companion set to her earlier No. 1 album Folklore, which bowed atop the Aug. 8-dated Billboard 200. Folklore descends 3-8 on the new Billboard 200 with 53,000 equivalent album units (down 61%). Both albums were released with little advance notice.



The pop superstar, who celebrated her 31st birthday recently, opened up about releasing her second surprise album of 2020, Evermore. Read the review of the album here.

During the sit-down, Swift says her “world felt opened up creatively” following the release of July’s Folklore, her first surprise release of the year. The singer also discusses how her “diaristic” approach to songwriting was beginning to feel “unsustainable,” and touches on feeling as if her life was constantly under a “microscope” because of her personal storytelling.

“There was a point that I got to as a writer who only wrote very diaristic songs that I felt it was unsustainable for my future moving forward,” Swift says in teaser. “It felt like too hot of a microscope … On my bad days I would feel like I was loading a cannon of clickbait when that’s not what I want for my life.”



Evermore' is the eighth straight studio release to sell a million copies in a week in her whole career, according to Republic Records. Swift debut album 'Fearless' is the only album of the singer that had failed to sell a million copies worldwide.

The 'Willow' singer's previous album 'Folklore' which was released earlier this year is among the top seller position of 2020. 'Folklore' was also one of the biggest debuts of the year