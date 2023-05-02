Serena Williams debuts baby bump at Met Gala 2023

Baby no 2 is on the way! Tennis legend Serena Williams unveiled her baby bump on the red carpet at the Met Gala 2023 in New York on Monday. She and her husband Alexis Ohanian are expecting their second child together. The couple share a daughter, Olympia.



"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," Williams said on Instagram just before she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, decked out in a black and white gown, for fashion's biggest night of the year.

In the photos, the 41-year-old tennis great is seen posing in a black and white gown with her husband Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, and cradling the baby bump. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) × Last year, Williams -- who won 23 singles Grand Slam titles and multiple Olympic gold medals throughout her long career -- bid an emotional farewell to tennis at the US Open.

"I'm ready to, like, be a mom, explore a different version of Serena," she said at the time.

Last year, in an essay for Elle magazine, Williams described the difficulties she experienced in giving birth to Olympia, eventually via emergency C-section, and how she suffered blood clots in her lungs shortly thereafter.