Say what? Christopher Walken painted over a real Banksy piece for a TV show

American actor Christopher Walken has committed a Himalayan blunder: the beloved actor has painted over a real Banksy street-art piece in Bristol, England, while shooting for a TV show, reported BBC.



Walken was shooting for his new BBC series, 'The Outlaws', in the town Banksy is rumoured to be from and spray-painted one of his iconic rats on set. Walken reportedly painted over it during the filming of an episode episode.

"We can confirm that the artwork at the end of The Outlaws was an original Banksy, and that Christopher Walken painted over that artwork during the filming of this scene, ultimately destroying it," a representative for the show confirmed the same to The New York Times.



Walken plays the role of Frank: one of the seven lawbreakers working in a community service program.



In the most recent episode of the series, the aforementioned painting-over-graffiti in the area where Walken’s character finds the iconic rat and the word 'BANKSY' written above it and paints all over it.

However, it's unknown whether the Banksy piece was placed there deliberately by the artist without the knowledge of the cast and crew, or if he was in it for a scripted scene.



Banksy art pieces are usually worth millions at auctions.



'The Outlaws' is a BBC drama series written, directed and starring Stephen Merchant.

