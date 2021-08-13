Sabyasachi collabs with high-street fashion brand, outrageously priced; trolled

The latest collaborative effort by Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, of global repute, has attracted online trolling based on just how expensive the clothes are.



Launched on Friday, the collection was made in collaboration with high-street fashion brand, H&M, and titled ‘Wanderlust’. It was supposed to be an affordable collection by the ace designer; social media users do not see it that way though.



One user said, “I'm pretty sure my grandmother had a very similar saree in 1970s which didn't cost her a kidney.”

Another wrote, “sabyasachi x h&m is so embarrassing ain’t no way it’s gonna cost $70 to look like an Indian bus driver.”

Someone commented, “That's a cotton printed saree and almost every Bengali woman used to have at least half a dozen. They turn wonderfully soft with every wash, and later used to be stitched in kanthas or used as kitchen wipes.”

so Sabyasachi recreated my watchman's outfit with @hm, which costs ₹6,499



A tweet read, “My grandma has same saree of 400 rs.” Another social media user added, “I m sure the slippers may even need 3-4 litres of blood donation at least.”

For those of you who are not in the know, the Sabyasachi label is popular for designing luxury Indian wear, especially lehengas and sarees.