Rihanna in bra-on-blazer is the sexiest supermarket shopper... ever!

Have you ever seen anyone donning a blazer over a bra for grocery shopping? We reckon, not! But, American pop star Rihanna is no plain Jane.



In her latest outing in NYC for some good-old grocery shopping, the Grammy-winning singer wore a pair of ripped jeans with a black jacket that was left open to reveal a lacy black bra.



She completed her look with a string of pearl necklaces, also called layering, and wrapped them along her neck with a chain-link belt.



Rihanna also threw in a pair of black sunglasses, a green New York Yankees baseball hat.



Needless to say, fans and even the media went into a tizzy when they spotted RiRi dressed to a T for something as basic as grocery shopping. But, then again, RiRi is not your average girl, like we have mentioned before.

Check out her look here: