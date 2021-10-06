Revealed: The 50 best restaurants in the world 2021 edition

After the obligatory hiatus last year, the World's 50 Best Restaurant Awards is back with its list of winners.



This year, the top spot has gone to Noma by Danish chef René Redzepi. This three-Michelin star restaurant first opened in Copenhagen's Christianshavn area back in 2003 and first took the top slot in the World's 50 Best Restaurants awards in the 2010.

Redzepi talked about his first big win 11 years ago while accepting this year's mega prize. "In the wake of this victory, all dreams were seemingly open. It also gave us a chance to be a part -- one part -- of a transformation of an entire region's food culture."



"If the pandemic has taught us anything, it's how fragile our dreams can be, how incredibly grueling and difficult this industry can be," he said about the hardships he had faced in his field.

In the year 2019, a new rule was put in place that forbade previous winners of the top prize from taking the trophy home again. A move that prevented New York's Eleven Madison Park, The Fat Duck near London, Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy, and the 2019 winner, Mirazur in Menton, France.

However, these fine-dining giants are put under a separate list: 'Best of the Best'.

Check out the complete list of winners here:



1. Noma (Copenhagen, Denmark)

2. Geranium (Copenhagen, Denmark)

3. Asador Etxebarri (Axpe, Spain)

4. Central (Lima, Peru) *Best Restaurant in South America*

5. Disfrutar (Barcelona, Spain)

6. Frantzén (Stockholm, Sweden)

7. Maido (Lima, Peru) (up three places)

8. Odette (Singapore) *Best Restaurant in Asia*

9. Pujol (Mexico City, Mexico) *Best Restaurant in North America*

10. The Chairman (Hong Kong) *Highest Climber Award*

11. Den (Tokyo, Japan)

12. Steirereck (Vienna, Austria) *Art of Hospitality Award*

13. Don Julio (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

14. Mugaritz (San Sebastian, Spain)

15. Lido 84 (Gardone Riviera, Italy) *Highest New Entry Award*

16. Elkano (Getaria, Spain)

17. A Casa do Porco (São Paulo, Brazil)

18. Piazza Duomo (Alba, Italy)

19. Narisawa (Tokyo, Japan)

20. DiverXO (Madrid, Spain)

21. Hiša Franko (Kobarid, Slovenia)

22. Cosme (New York City)

23. Arpège (Paris, France)

24. Septime (Paris, France)

25. White Rabbit (Moscow, Russia)

26. Le Calandre (Rubano, Italy)

27. Quintonil (Mexico City, Mexico)

28. Benu (San Francisco, California)

29. Reale (Castel di Sangro, Italy)

30. Twins Garden (Moscow, Russia)

31. Restaurant Tim Raue (Berlin, Germany)

32. The Clove Club (London, UK)

33. Lyle's (London, UK)

34. Burnt Ends (Singapore) *New entry*

35. Ultraviolet (Shanghai, China)

36. Hof van Cleve (Kruishoutem, Belgium)

37. SingleThread (Healdsburg, California)

38. Boragó (Santiago, Chile) *Sustainable Restaurant Award*

39. Florilege (Tokyo, Japan) *New entry*

40. Sühring (Bangkok, Thailand)

41. Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen (Paris, France)

42. Belcanto (Lisbon, Portugal)

43. Atomix (New York City) *New entry*

44. Le Bernardin (New York City)

45. Nobelhart & Schmutzig (Berlin, Germany) *New entry*

46. Leo (Bogotá, Colombia)

47. Maaemo (Oslo, Norway)

48. Atelier Crenn (San Francisco, California)

49. Azurmendi (Larrabetzu, Spain)

50. Wolfgat (Paternoster, South Africa) *Best restaurant in Africa*