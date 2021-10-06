Disney ‘Princess Concert’ Tour postponed due to COVID concerns

Disney’s ‘Princess Concert’ will no longer happen on the scheduled date. Disney Princess- The Concert tour has been postponed due to rising concerns over COVID. It was all set to launch on November 1 in Macon, Georgia but all performances originally planned through December 12 will be rescheduled for 2022, Disney Concerts announced in a tweet.

The said concert included stops in Red Bank, NJ; Brookville, NY; Pensacola, FL; Evans, GA; Louisville, KY; and Oshkosh, WI.

The news come through after the cancellation last week of performances of Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway from October 10 after breakthrough Covid cases were detected within the production company. The popular musical is scheduled to resume performances at The New Amsterdam Theatre on Tuesday, October 12.

Read the offiial statement here:

In a statement tweeted today by Disney Concerts, the company said the dates are being rescheduled “out of the best interests for the health and safety of our ticket buyers and their families.”

Princess tour dates originally set for Feb. 1 through April 16, 2022 remain on schedule.

