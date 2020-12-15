Relationship between brothers Prince William, Prince Harry improving post Megxit?

Royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry are getting better with each other as rumours of a major rift between them seem to be dying down since they live in different continents.

While Prince William and wife Kate Middleton is in the UK in his palace among his Royal relatives, his younger brother Harry and his wife Meghan Markle along with their one-year-old son Archie Mountbatten Windsor are in California, US. Harry and Meghan shifted to California after they gave up Royal titles and privileges with a decision to start their non-Royal life together.

The brothers’ relationship is “much better than it was,” Vanity Fair reported. The report also indicated they are now in regular contact and the Sussex family has sent Christmas presents to Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s family.

Is this what Oprah Winfrey got as Christmas gift from Meghan Markle?

“I have no doubt they will be video calling each other over Christmas,” a friend told the magazine.



The source also added how Prince Harry feels now that he’s almost a year out from the bombshell decision. “There are certain things he misses, but nothing so much that he regrets moving,” said the friend. “He’s found a kindred spirit in Meghan, they are creating a new life. That’s so very exciting for them both.”

Meghan Markle makes surprise TV appearance to honour COVID-19 heroes