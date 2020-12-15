Is this what Oprah Winfrey got as Christmas gift from Meghan Markle?

Ever wondered what celebrities gift each other during the holiday season? As Christmas approaches, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have gone ahead to brighten up their neighbour, Oprah Winfrey’s week.

Taking to social media, Oprah Winfrey revealed that she has received a “lovely Christmas basket” gifted to her by “my neighbour M” and we all know who that is! Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey are neighbours. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had moved to the California neighbourhood of Montecito earlier this year which also houses high profile celebs like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Jennifer Lopez and Angelina Jolie to name a few.

On the first day of Christmas my [neighbour] 'M' sent to me...a basket of deliciousness!" she wrote, adding in brackets: "Yes that M 👑". Note the crown emoji!!

Oprah Winfrey then goes on to open the present that has various packets of Clevr oatmilk superlatte blends (with flavours including matcha, chai and turmeric), before complimenting the "nice decoration" of the gift, and then demonstrating how to make up a cup.

"My new drink of choice for the morning and night," Oprah wrote in her caption.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle made a surprise TV appearance this week on CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute. This is the first time she has appeared publicly since disclosing the miscarriage she experienced in July.

From Harry & Meghan Markle's wedding to Megxit- a timeline of the royal exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spotted shopping for Christmas tree