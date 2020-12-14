Meghan Markle makes surprise TV appearance to honour COVID-19 heroes

Meghan Markle made a surprise TV appearance to honour the inspiring people who have helped out this year during the pandemic.



The Duchess of Sussex made an appearance at the 'CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute' and lent her voice to the celebration.

"In a year that has been universally challenging for everyone, I am inspired by stories of compassion in our communities," Markle said in the introduction. "Across the country, people have put their own needs aside to come together to support the collective well being of those around them."

Markle recalled pandemic moments and said, "Overnight, everything seemed to change. For many families, the impact of the pandemic has been catastrophic, and far too many were faced with a heartbreaking question: 'How am I going to put food on the table for my family?'" Markle said.

"In the face of this devastating reality, we also saw the power of the human spirit and the remarkable ways that communities respond in challenging times."



This was her first appearance since she opened about her miscarriage earlier this year. Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, have been living in Los Angeles amid the pandemic, along with their 1-year-old son, Archie.