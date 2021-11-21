Queen wants to attend great-grandsons August and Lucas' baptism: Reports

Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly keen to join the baptism of her great-grandchildren on Sunday although she is not keeping well, state reports.



According to news releases, she is “keen to attend such a wonderful event” for Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall’s respective sons, August and Lucas, at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Berkshire, a source told The Sun.

“She knows how important this is for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren,” the source reportedly shared.



“It’s set to be a heartwarming family occasion and a time of real celebration after what has been some challenging times for certain royals of late, including the Queen herself," added the source.



This combined baptism for 9-month-old August and 8-month-old Lucas is believed to be a first in the royal family.

This event is set to take place one day after what would have been the Queen’s 74th wedding anniversary with deceased husband, Prince Philip. He passed away this year in April at the age of 99.



Both August and Lucas were got their middle name Philip from their late great-grandfather.



Eugenie’s father Prince Andrew and mother Sarah Ferguson are expected to attend the baptism.

Media reports also claim cousin Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton will also be there, too.

If the Queen makes it to her great-grandsons' baptism event then it would be her first public appearance since her hospitalization on October 20.