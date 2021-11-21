Celebrate World Television Day with these multi-genre Zee Theatre teleplays

On World Television Day, Zee Theatre brings teleplays that you can watch with your family from the comfort of your home.

An overview of the teleplays:

The Will: Six youngsters meet at an ancient mansion in the outskirts of Bhopal in the hope of a large inheritance. Here they are confronted by both the horrors of their past and the mysterious forces that lurk in the dark corners of the house. Set in the 60s, the play promises generous doses of both horror and humor.

It is directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal, the teleplay stars Anil Mange, Pawan Chopra, Brijendra Kala, Anjum Sharma, Vikram Kochhar, Namya Saxena, and Sharmila Shinde and will air on Airtel Spotlight at 2 pm.

White Lily Night Rider: With the pseudonyms, ‘White Lily’ and ‘Night Rider’, two 30-something individuals build virtual online identities and fall in love with each other. But when they decide to meet in person, things don’t quite go as planned.

The teleplay uses humor and irony to highlight the difference between the real and online personalities of people which often leads to mismatched expectations.

The teleplay stars Sonali Kulkarni and Milind Phatak and is directed by Swapna Waghmare Joshi and will be screened on Airtel Spotlight at 4 pm.

Kasganj: An alcoholic police officer lands up at a remote, mountain town to investigate the death of a local village girl. What is first presumed to be an accidental death soon turns into a suspected murder. Battling his own demons within, the officer must quickly find out the truth before another life is lost including his own.

The teleplay stars Vaquar Shaikh, Kundan Kumar, Vivek Madaan, Jeetendra Shastri, Sargun Luthra, Hetal Gada, and Shashi Bhushan. It is directed by Anurag Goswami and will be screened on Airtel Spotlight at 6 pm.