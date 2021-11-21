Ilaiyaraaja, Indian musical maestro, makes his Times Square billboard debut

Indian mjusic composer, singer and lyricist--Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja--recently made his debut on the Times Square Billboard in New York.



Sharing the big news, his team wrote on his social media account on November 19, "On the very auspicious day, "Raaja of music" at the Billboards of Time Square, New York...Raaja Rules. Spotify #Ilaiyaraaja #raajarules #Ilayaraja #RaajaOnSpotify #Ilaiyaraja."

Along with the main poster, the veteran music composer's shared a few snapshots of the advertisement that's out at Times Square now.



Celebrities from the South Indian film industry have congratulated him over this global recognition, including his costume designer neice Vasuki Bhaskar and director Venkat Prabhu.

Vasuki tweeted, "Whattaaa. wooow. The first in our family. Rajappa @ilaiyaraajaoffl on the billboards at the Time Square, New York."

She added,"He is always way ahead from all of us...Put together in the family. Always the first and biggest.Dellighted to see #RAJAAPPA. @ilaiyaraajaoffl at the Times Square billboard. New York city. USA. @Spotify @SpotifyUSA."

New York city. USA.

Venkat Prabhu tweeted, "Our own #Isaignani at #timesquare proud us"

Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja's Times Square Billboard debut was part of a global campaign by music streamer Spotify.

