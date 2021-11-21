'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' first look: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer to release on this date

The first look of 'Jug Jug Jiyo' is here!



The most anticipated movie starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor will hit the theatres on 24 June 2022.

In pics: Shocking age gap! Akshay Kumar's heroines are getting younger with each of his films



Karan Johar shared the first look of the movie along with a motion poster. “There’s nothing like family and I always believe – we must celebrate that. The feeling, the emotion…the togetherness! #JugJuggJeeyo is a celebration of FAMILY! Coming to cinemas near you on 24th June, 2022,” Johar wrote along with a clip that suggests that 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is all about traditional Indian marriage.

On Saturday, Varun also shared the first look of the movie along with a small clip. He captioned the post as ''Family is everything ❤''.



In the pictures, all of them are decked up in traditional attire and features Varun and Kiara as groom and bride respectively. On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor has been paired opposite Anil in the movie.

In pics: Wedding bells! These B-town couples to tie knot soon: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif

The movie is Varun and Kiara's second collaboration together after 'Kalank', and also marks the comeback of veteran actress Neetu Kapoor.



Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the family comedy-drama is directed by Raj Mehta, who helmed the 2019 hit 'Good Newwz'.