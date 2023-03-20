Price tag of Janhvi Kapoor's Versace bodycon dress will make your jaw drop

B-town's true blue fashionista Janhvi Kapoor came, slayed, and conquered! The diva made heads turn as she dropped photos in a Versace bodycon dress that looked anything but ordinary. Needless to say, her fashion diaries are a dream come true. And, her latest fashion outing is just another golden feather in her already-decorated stylist hat.

The 26-year-old slays fashion goals like a pro every time she steps out, be it a casual event or a big occasion. And, fans always look forward to her fashion appearances. From acing intricately-embellished garments to minimal ensembles, Kapoor has proved that her fashion sense is worth noting.

Janhvi's black slim-fitting bodycon dress from the luxury brand featured a plunging neckline, concealed back zip and a fitted silhouette that perfectly accentuated her curvaceous body.

For her hair and makeup, she opted for 'Clean Girl' aesthetic. Her soft glam makeup look featured subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, sharp contour, perfect brows, black kohled eyes, nude lip shade and glowing skin. She completed her look with dainty hoops and a middle-parted neat bun with loose strands on the front.

Versace's Medusa Midi Dress is available for purchase on the brand's official website for a whopping $2,525. In India, it is available for Rs 244,800.

Crafted in a slim-fitting silhouette, this crêpe mini dress "has a sleeveless design and comes with Medusa hardware on the shoulder straps and a draped scoop neckline". It is made from responsibly sourced 95% viscose and 5% elastane.

Janhvi Kapoor Filmography

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the OTT film Mili, which was directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios. The film also starred Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa.

Next, she will feature in Bawaal, which is a romantic period action drama film helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film also stars Varun Dhawan. She also has Mr. & Mrs. Mahi in the pipeline.

