Will you buy it? This brand is selling a shopping basket for Rs 86 lakh, netizens call it a mistake

In the world of fashion, anything is possible! Time and again we have seen how luxury brands have become the talk of the internet, first for their whooping price and second for the unusual things that they came up with - whether it's their cabbage jacket or common grandpa shorts with blue-lining. However, now adding to the list is Chanel's pre-owned silver-plated shopping basket.



The white and black basket bag, which is made with imported leather and silver chains, will come at the exorbitant price of $104,663 (Rs 86 lakh approx). The second-hand Chanel basket, which was launched in 2014 as part of its AW14 (Autumn/Winter 2014) collection, is available to buy on the Farfetch website.



As per the details mentioned on the side, ''Chanel created its own supermarket to showcase one of the brand's most memorable runways. Forming part of the said collection is this basket bag, wrapped with Maison's signature leather and chain-link straps.''



The highlights of this shopping bag are that it is made up of leather and silver-plated chains and the main charm of this bag is the Chanel logo.