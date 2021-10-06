Pics: Nicki Minaj throws 'King Fu Panda' themed first-birthday party for son

Nicki Minaj's son 'Papa bear' turned one on Tuesday and the celebrated rapper left no stone unturned to make it a memorable one for the little man.

For the special occasion, a Kung Fu Panda-themed birthday party was thrown by Nicki, who shares her baby boy with husband Kenneth Petty.

Also read: Jennifer Aniston's sex scenes secret revealed by Jake Gyllenhaal

"On Sept. 30th you turned 1. Mama is so proud of you, PapaBear. You’re the best boy in the whole wide world. I don’t know what I did to deserve you, but God bless you, son. Mommy & Daddy will never stop loving you. #KungFuPanda," Nicki Minaj captioned her birthday post for him.

Her second post for Papa Bear goes as this, "The kids were so 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 omg. The absolute best. They did face painting, making balloons, making headbands, bouncy house, photo booth, etc. and once everyone left I forgot we didn’t cut the cake ‼️‼️‼️🤣 I had to bring my baby out in his pajamas. Boy u gon get this bday song whether u like it or not. 😒🥴😂It was so much fun. To everyone who sent a gift, he hasn’t opened gifts yet but thank you, love you. Happy 1st bday 🐻. My world, my everything. 🙏♥️🎂 🥳 🎉 🎉🥳🥳🥳🎉🎉🎉 yes I know I’m spamming your timeline but it’s for my pumpkin pie munchkin."

The proud parents had close friends and family over for their son's birthday party, with Minaj sharing snaps of their guests and the decorations.



Nicki also shared throwback video and photos of her son over the past one year.



In an Instagram Story, the rapper shared that they didn't sing Papa Bear 'Happy Birthday' or cut the cake until after the guests had left.

Also read: Disney ‘Princess Concert’ Tour postponed due to COVID concerns

"I had to bring the baby out in his pajamas for us to sing to him. Boy u gon get this song whether u like it or not," she wrote.

Check out the other birthday posts here: