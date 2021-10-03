Pics: Adele sparks album rumours amid massive '30' signs popping up all over the world

Grammy-winning music sensation Adele, whose last album '25' was released on November 20 of 2015, has sparked fresh rumours of launching her fourth studio album soon.



The 'Someone Like You' singer has named all her record-breaking albums till date after her age: first one being '19', followed by '21' and her last release was '25'.

As much as fans would love to hear her sing again, Adele has been tight-lipped about her plans of releasing a new album.

But, with sightings of billboards reading '30' popping up almost in every major city in the world, fans wonder if this is the singer's new way of making an announcement.

In the past, the 'Hello' singer told fans on Instagram, “30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you.”

What further added to fuel to the fire was international radio host Mauler's now deleted tweet, saying, "New Adele. This Week."

Additionally, the official Twitter account of Billboard Charts has been sharing all of Adele’s older works from albums '21' and '25'. Thus, intensifying the fan frenzy around her impending album release.

Other popular fan theory suggests that Taylor Swift hurried the release of 'Red: Taylor’s Version' in a bid to avoid conflict with the release of Adele’s potential album.

Check out some of the billboards from around the world here:



More ‘30’ projections have been spotted in Scotland, Germany, and Italy amid rumors of Adele’s imminent return to music. pic.twitter.com/e5r4gFRGLh — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 1, 2021 ×