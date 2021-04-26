Oscars 2021: Riz Ahmed takes a moment to fix wife Fatima Farheen Mirza's hair on the red carpet

Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza at the Oscars Photograph:( Twitter )
During the photo op, Riz made the photographers pause for a moment to fix his wife's hair. "I'm the official groomer," he joked to the photographers.
Best Actor nominee Riz Ahmed and his wife, author Fatima Farheen Mirza made their red carpet debut at the Oscars on Sunday evening. The newlyweds looked stunning on the red carpet and Ahmed made sure his wife looked her glamorous best.
Needless to say, Twitter could not stop gushing over this adorable moment. Oscars 2021: Complete list of winners
The actor and the novelist met while he was preparing for his big role, when they shared the same table at a cafe. Fighting over a laptop charging port turned into a friendship which turned into something more! Oscars 2021: Chloe Zhao, Emerald Fennel, Ann Roth; women create history
On the red carpet, the two had eyes only for each other as they posed together in their first public outing since their wedding.
Ahmed has been nominated at the Oscars 2021 for his role in 'The Sound Of Metal'.