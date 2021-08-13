MS Dhoni meets South Indian superstar Vijay, fans are losing it; pic

Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni and South Indian superstar Vijay recently met in Chennai and fans are more than happy to see these two celebrities come together for a quick meet-and-greet.



The moment was captured and then shared by the Instagram account of Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team. Both were at a studio for their respective shooting schedules, reportedly.



“Master and the blaster,” CSK captioned the post. It was a reference to Vijay's movie ‘Master’ that had a blockbuster run at the box office in January, while Dhoni is fondly called the ‘blaster’ by his fans because of his sporting prowess.

Fans have been quick to comment on the picture—which has been liked by over four lakh IG users, and counting—“Picture of the year,” said one user. Another commented, “Two lions meeting each other.”



“Cricket legend and cinema legend,” said a third user.



Dhoni, too, enjoys a massive following down South and is held in high regard as CSK captain in Tamil Nadu. The cricketer's fans call him ‘Thala’, meaning ‘leader’ in Tamil language. And Vijay is called ‘Thalapathy’, which also loosely translates to ‘leader’ or ‘commander’.