Mindy Kaling: It was a real gift to be pregnant during the pandemic

Hollywood actor, writer Mindy Kaling welcomed her son Spencer Avu 11 almost a year ago and was pregnant during the pandemic, which, she says, was a real gift.



Kaling shared that being pregnant during a lockdown was much less stressful as opposed to her first pregnancy with daughter Katherine Swati, who is now three years old.

"It was a real gift to be pregnant during the pandemic. I felt really scrutinized during my first pregnancy and I think that it was such a joy to spend the last seven months of my pregnancy under the cover of just nobody was out, nobody was taking photos," Kaling was quoted as saying.



Kaling also talked about her daughter taking on the role of being a big sister.



"I think the sharing of the resources and the toys is a little bit hard for her, as it would be for anybody, but she's definitely coming around. I think it probably helps that her little brother just like adores her. All he wants to do is crawl up under her and be close to her," Kaling reportedly shared.

The 'Never Have I Ever' creator had earlier said that she is thankful for the support she has with her two little ones as she would not have been able to focus on her career without the team of people who help her with raising them.