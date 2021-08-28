Dwayne Johnson's look-alike spotted in Alabama; fans go bonkers!

The picture of an Alabama law enforcement officer has gone viral because of his uncanny resemblance to 'The Jungle Cruise' star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.



In fact, when the Morgan County Sheriff's Office posted a picture of the person in question--Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields--on Facebook, other users started to comment on just how similar the two look.

Also read: 'In pics: Priyanka Chopra Jonas rough & scratched look from 'Citadel' is out'



"It's cool that the Rock looks like the real hero, Lt. Fields!," one person wrote.



"Can he swing by my house, I need to confirm he looks like the Rock as well," a woman commented.



"He sure does, can u smell what the rock is cooking," wrote another.



The Facebook post led to a TikTok video that currently has 1.6 million views.



"That's Dwayne The Cop Johnson," one user on a video-sharing platform commented.

Also read: 'Tom Cruise just got burgled: Thieves steal millions while he was shooting for 'Mission: Impossible 7''

According to Alabama news outlet AL.com, Lt. Fields has worked with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office for 17 years in various roles.



"I've been called The Rock and Vin Diesel's love child," Fields told AL.com. "I go along with it. It's humorous. It's flattering. It could be worse people, I guess."



A picture of Dwayne Johnson standing next to the police officer has also surfaced on social media, check it out: