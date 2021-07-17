Dwayne Johnson just wrapped up the hardest film of his entire career

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson may look super strong and uber fit, there are few projects that even leave the ‘Jumanji’ actor exhausted. Case in point? DC’s upcoming movie ‘Black Adam’.



Recently, ‘The Rock’—as he is also known as—took to his Twitter handle to announce the completion of the film. ‘Black Adam’ is the spin-off of ‘Shazam!’ starring Zachary Levi by Warner Bros and New Line Cinema. The titular character that Johnson is playing in the film first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a villain blinded by power. Black Adam rose to prominence as a menacing anti-hero in the early 2000s.



Thanking the entire cast and crew, Johnson wrote on Twitter, “That a wrap on BLACK ADAM⚡️ Incredible journey. Hardest undertaking of my entire career physically & mentally. Worth every second. Boundless gratitude to my 1,000+ crew members, actors and director, Jaume Collet-Serra. The hierarchy of power in DC Universe is changing. BA⚡️”

That a wrap on BLACK ADAM⚡️

Incredible journey.

Hardest undertaking of my entire career physically & mentally.

Worth every second.

Boundless gratitude to my 1,000+ crew members, actors and director, Jaume Collet-Serra.

The hierarchy of power in DC Universe is changing.

BA⚡️ https://t.co/adjLrimOYS — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 16, 2021 ×



Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra—who has also directed The Rock in his upcoming flick ‘Jungle Cruise’—‘Black Adam’ also features Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr Fate.



The film is slated to release in theatres on July 29 next year, the actor revealed on Twitter.

