Maria Mendiola, 'Yes Sir, I Can Boogie' singer, dead at 69

'BACCARA' and 'Yes Sir, I Can Boogie' singer Maria Mendiola has died at the age of 69.



A post on the band’s official Instagram has confirmed her death today, it goes on to call her 'a wonderful artist'.

Also read: Venice Film Festival: Jane Campion wins Best Director award

Fans have expressed their grief over the death of the artiste on social media. One user wrote, "We will always remember you, you beautiful soul," while another said, "Rest in peace Maria dear. You’ll never be forgotten."



Maria and bandmate Mayte Mateos topped music charts with their song 'Yes Sir, I Can Boogie' in 1977.

Also read: Venice Film Festival 2021: Here's the complete list of winners