Venice Film Festival 2021: Here's the complete list of winners

The Venice Film Festival wrapped up Saturday after 21 films from around the world competed for the top prize.

Here are the winners.

Golden Lion: 'Happening' -

The festival's award for best film went to French director Audrey Diwan's 'Happening'. The film follows a 23-year-old university student who desperately tries to get an abortion in 1960s France.

Grand Jury Prize: 'The Hand of God' -

The runner-up prize went to Paolo Sorrentino's autobiographical film set in the Naples of his youth, when football legend Diego Maradona delivered big hopes to the gritty southern city.

Best Actress: Penelope Cruz -

Penelope Cruz won for her work in Pedro Almodovar's 'Parallel Mothers', an uncharacteristically political film that sees the Spanish actress as a single mother who faces a mystery surrounding her baby's identity.

Best Actor: John Arcilla -

Philippine actor John Arcilla won for his star turn in 'On the Job: The Missing 8', playing a radio host forced to rethink his support for the government after a series of assassinations.

Best director: Jane Campion -

Jane Campion won the top directing prize for 'The Power of the Dog', her first film in more than a decade, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst. Set in Montana in the 1920s the drama follows two brothers who feud after one comes home with a new wife.

Screenplay: Maggie Gyllenhaal -

Maggie Gyllenhaal's screenplay for her directorial debut, 'The Lost Daughter' was based on a novel by Elena Ferrante. The film starred Olivia Colman as a woman obsessed with another mother and daughter.