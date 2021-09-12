Venice Film Festival 2021: Here's the complete list of winners

Venice Film Festival 2021 winners list Photograph:( Twitter )
The festival's award for best film went to French director Audrey Diwan's 'Happening'.
The Venice Film Festival wrapped up Saturday after 21 films from around the world competed for the top prize.
Venice Film Festival: John Arcilla wins Best Actor for 'On The Job: The Missing 8'
Here are the winners.
Golden Lion: 'Happening' -
The festival's award for best film went to French director Audrey Diwan's 'Happening'. The film follows a 23-year-old university student who desperately tries to get an abortion in 1960s France.
Venice Film Festival: Penelope Cruz wins Best Actress award
Grand Jury Prize: 'The Hand of God' -
The runner-up prize went to Paolo Sorrentino's autobiographical film set in the Naples of his youth, when football legend Diego Maradona delivered big hopes to the gritty southern city.
Venice Film Festival: 'Happening', French abortion drama, wins the Golden Lion
Best Actress: Penelope Cruz -
Penelope Cruz won for her work in Pedro Almodovar's 'Parallel Mothers', an uncharacteristically political film that sees the Spanish actress as a single mother who faces a mystery surrounding her baby's identity.
Best Actor: John Arcilla -
Philippine actor John Arcilla won for his star turn in 'On the Job: The Missing 8', playing a radio host forced to rethink his support for the government after a series of assassinations.
Best director: Jane Campion -
Jane Campion won the top directing prize for 'The Power of the Dog', her first film in more than a decade, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst. Set in Montana in the 1920s the drama follows two brothers who feud after one comes home with a new wife.
Screenplay: Maggie Gyllenhaal -
Maggie Gyllenhaal's screenplay for her directorial debut, 'The Lost Daughter' was based on a novel by Elena Ferrante. The film starred Olivia Colman as a woman obsessed with another mother and daughter.