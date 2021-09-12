Venice Film Festival: 'Happening', French abortion drama, wins the Golden Lion

“I feel heard tonight!” a near-ecstatic Diwan said as accepted her historic award.



The Venice Film Festival 2021 gave its top honour, Golden Lion for Best Film, to Audrey Diwan's take on abortion, 'Happening'.



"I feel heard tonight!" Diwan exclaimed as she accepted her award.



The film is an adaptation of a novel by the same name by Annie Ernaux. It chronicles the life of a college student in 60s France who takes her pregnancy as a hurdle to her freedom. With no legally accepted options to opt for, the girl tries to get an abortion through illegal means.



The film's win is in stark contrast to United States' restrictive anti-abortion laws passed in the state of Texas.