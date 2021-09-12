Venice Film Festival: John Arcilla wins Best Actor for 'On The Job: The Missing 8'

Actor John Arcilla took home the Volpi Cup for Best Actor at the Venice Film Festival 2021 for his role in the movie 'On The Job: The Missing 8'.



Arcilla essayed the role of Sisoy Salas in the film that was directed by Erik Matti, who went on stage to receive the award on his behalf.

Arcilla, who was not present at the venue to receive his award in person, uploaded his virtual acceptance speech on Instagram. "If there’s one thing I regret tonight is, I will not be able to see my picture there, kissing my own Volpi Cup, just like the other 77 actors who received their most prestigious award."



"I know for a fact that we came from different countries, different continents with different cultures, colors, creeds, or languages. But I can feel the oneness, this tremendous oneness and understanding. I know that we can understand each other despite our differences and it’s because of the arts – the arts of cinema," he concluded.

In his caption, Arcilla wrote that the Volpi Cup is 'a symbol of milestone' in his career as an artiste. "This most prestigious award I received today lift up my spirit to the Heavens and I am transforming this joy, achievement or victory or honor into love so that the loved ones I am missing can feel my heart loving them," he wrote.