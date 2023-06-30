Louis Vuitton-inspired bag smaller than grain of salt sells for over $63,000. Details inside

A Louis Vuitton-inspired minibag, smaller than a 'grain of salt', was sold for over $63,000 at an auction on Wednesday. The bag, which requires a microscope to be seen had gained immense social media hits since it was first unveiled two weeks ago by Brooklyn-based company MSCHF.

Measuring 657 by 222 by 700 micrometres — or less than .03 inches across, the bag was ultimately sold for $63,750 to an unidentified buyer, who also received a microscope and a built-in digital display for viewing.

After the sale, netizens had a field day taking potshots at the company as well as the buyer, for the bag.

One user wrote, "I can't believe someone would purchase such a thing! That money could have been used for something to benefit the world or humanity. I guess the old saying is true, "stupid is as stupid does"", while another added, "What is the point of doing something so pathetic ?! A bag is to hold things."

Made using 3D printer The bag was made using a 3D printer and modelled after Louis Vuitton's OnTheGo MM bag, which typically retails between $3,100 and $4,300, according to the official website.

Joopiter, an online auction house, run by popular American musician and producer Pharrell Willliam was responsible for the sale of the minibag.

"Smaller than a grain of sea salt and narrow enough to pass through the eye of a needle, this is a purse so small you'll need a microscope to see it," the company said in the description of the bag.

"There are big handbags, normal handbags, and small handbags, but this is the final word in bag miniaturization. As a once-functional object like a handbag becomes smaller and smaller its object status becomes steadily more abstracted until it is purely a brand signifier."

In an interview, MSCHF CCO Kevin Wiesner said, “Pharrell loves big hats, so we made him an incredibly small bag.”

He added that the bag is a "funny object" because it derives from something rigorously functional but it has "basically become jewellery".

MSCHF, the company responsible for the bag previously made headlines for the giant Mario-esque red-coloured rubber shoes that several Holywood biggies were spotted wearing - starting a bizarre fashion trend of sorts.

(With inputs from agencies)