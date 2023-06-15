This Louis Vuitton comes with a microscope: Say hello to dust, no, world’s smallest handbag

A tad late to the trend you’d say if you’re someone who cashed in on the craze for supermini handbags (remember tiny pouch-like Jacquemus' hyper-mini Le Chiquito bag?) but MSCHF has other plans and is here to go smaller than you can imagine. They have just released a super limited Microscopic Hanfbag that is nearly invisible and looks like a neon green speck of dust on your finger but is a luxury handbag with a Louis Vuitton monogram done neatly (when seen under a microscope). Tinier than a grain of sea salt The company revealed that their latest Microscopic Handbag measures about 657 by 222 by 700 micrometers. The bag looks like any other Louis Vuitton handbag, only that the finish is impeccable given its size. MSCHF will be pre-mounted beneath a digital microscope so that its new owner will actually be able to appreciate the detail.

Calling it the lil' Louis, they have made this just for the "Just Phriends" sale, a forthcoming auction curated for Pharrell's Joopiter auction house by Colette co-founder Sarah Andelman. The Microscopic Handbag will be offered alongside one-off creations made exclusively for "Just Phriends" by the likes of Chanel, KAWS, Richard Mille, and Louis Vuitton itself. The handbag comes with a microscope Sharing images of their latest creation on Instagram, the official Instagram page of MSCHF reads: "Microscopic Handbag by MSCHF for Pharrell's upcoming auction. Next week, our newest art piece will go on auction in Paris during fashion week." It continues, "Smaller than a grain of sea salt and narrow enough to pass through the eye of a needle, this is a purse so small you'll need a microscope to see it. There are big handbags, normal handbags, and small handbags, but this is the final word in bag miniaturization. As a once-functional object like a handbag becomes smaller and smaller its object status becomes steadily more abstracted until it is purely a brand signifier."

In an interview, MSCHF CCO Kevin Wiesner said, “Pharrell loves big hats, so we made him an incredibly small bag.”

MSCHF is synonymous with bizarre fashion. Previously they went viral for creating those big, red rubber shoes that set the internet ablaze in February 2023. They called it the MSCHF's Big Red Boot.

