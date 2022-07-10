Kardashians-approved 'upside-down bikini' trend is taking the internet by storm

Would you ever wear your bikini upside-down? What if the Kardashians tell you to do so? Well, just like many other fashion trends that the Kardashians have ignited in the last decade, 'Upside-down bikini' trend is taking the social media platforms by storm, with several influencers and fashionistas hopping on the trend train and trying it themselves.

Now, would you try it? If yes, here's a style guide for you to ace the 'upside-down bikini trend'.

Both Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who have their own swimwear collections, have given their nods to this trend. Kourtney Kardashian also loves this new swimwear trend.

And, Kendall Jenner recently made waves on the internet for her bikini photo flaunting this same style trend.

The Kardashians have shared photos and videos in the upside-down bikini several times. While many mistook it for a new design or pattern from their collections, some fans pointed out that they are wearing their bikinis upside-down to give an illusion of a new pattern.

Isn't that a great way to repeat your swimwear?

Here're some pictures!

While you may think that it's almost an unnoticeable way to wear a triangle bikini, you will soon notice that their shape changes quite dramatically when flipped 180°.

It gives more of a side-scoop type of coverage and if you are up for a risqué fashion moment, you should certainly try out this trend.

Here're some tips for you to ace this trend!

Wear silicone nipple covers under the bikini

Flip the bikini top at about 180 degrees for the best look

Use double-side sticky tape to keep the bikini in place

Wear a body chain under the bikini to add some glam to the look

You can also add pads in the bikini top

Also read: Alia Bhatt's Adidas X Gucci mini duffle bag can fund a round trip to Maldives