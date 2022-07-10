Alia Bhatt's Adidas X Gucci mini duffle bag can fund a round trip to Maldives

If there's anyone who can slay their airport look as much as they slay their red carpet looks and photoshoots, it has to be Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. She doesn't leave a stone unturned when it comes to curating stunning airport looks. And, recently she gave her fans major style goals with her white-black comfy and casual airport OOTD. Let's dissect her look and take some style cues from the diva.

The newly-wed actress, who recently wrapped up the shoot of her Hollywood debut film 'Heart Of Stone', was seen donning a white top along with a white shirt and black lowers. She paired her casual attire with a super expensive bag that costs a fortune.

Any ordinary person like me and you can fund a round trip to the Maldives with the cost of the bag. Can't believe it? Here's the price tag!

If you wish to own this bag, you will have to spend a whopping € 2.200, which is approximately Rs 1,77,500. Surprised, right?

Meanwhile, photos and videos of Alia flaunting her baby bump at the airport are also doing rounds on social media. As she landed and made her way out of the arrival gate, her beau Ranbir Kapoor was waiting for her at the airport. Seeing the love of her life after days of shoot, she quickly hugged him and embraced his presence.

Also read: Alia Bhatt gives the tightest hug to Ranbir Kapoor as she arrives from London to Mumbai airport

Coming to the work front, Alia will be next seen in 'Darlings', which is co-written and directed by Jasmeet K Reen and stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles.

Next, she will feature in 'Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva'. Written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, it stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles.