Alia Bhatt gives the tightest hug to Ranbir Kapoor as she arrives from London to Mumbai airport

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has returned home to her husband and family after finishing the shooting schedule of her Hollywood debut film 'Heart Of Stone'. The diva took a flight from London on Saturday and as she landed, her beau Ranbir was waiting to receive her at the airport. A video of the two lovebirds is going viral on social media.

As soon as the actress landed, she was welcomed by the paparazzi who were constantly clicking her pictures at the airport. Donning a loose white top along with a matching shirt, the diva flaunted her baby bump.

The mommy-to-be opted for a comfy look as she returned to the city. She paired her white top with black lowers and a white Gucci bag.

As Alia made her way out of the airport arrival gate, Ranbir was waiting for his wifey in his car. Seeing her beau after a long time, Alia hopped onto him and gave him a tight hug. Photos and videos of the adorable couple have taken the internet by storm. Take a look!

Before leaving from London, the actress shared a post on social media to announce that she has wrapped up 'Heart Of Stone' co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. In the caption, she expressed how excited she is to return home and be in her lover's arms.

"Heart of Stone - you have my wholeeeeeee heart. Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot .. my director Tom Harper … @jamiedornan missed you today .. and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film!!!!! But for now .. I’m coming home babyyyyyy," the post's caption read. Take a look!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing screen space in 'Brahmastra'. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

