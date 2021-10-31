Jon Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams are Covid-19 positive; drop out of events

Music legends, Jon Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams, have cancelled their performances after learning that they are Covid-19 positive.

'It’s My Life' concert by singer Jon Bon Jovi was slated to take place in Miami that was immediately cancelled while a huge crowd waited outside for Jovi's gig.

The event, titled 'Runaway With JBJ' and put on by Runaway Tours, was supposed to be a three-day event from October 29 to 31 and had included an acoustic storytelling performance with Jovi, a Q&A session followed by a photo-op, and a Halloween costume welcome party as well, reports claim.

Jon Bon Jovi's representative told a global news portal that the musician is fully vaccinated and doing well.

Meanwhile, Bryan Adams was scheduled to appear at Tina Turner’s 'Rock and Roll Hall of Fame' induction ceremony on October 30 and was also gearing up to perform a medley of songs including 'It’s Only Love'--which's a collaboration between Adams and Turner from his 1984 album, 'Reckless'--but he tested positive for Covid-19 at the last minute and was unable to attend.

Bryan Adams representative told the same news portal that had also reported about Jovi's health, that Adams is fully vaccinated and is asymptomatic.

As per reports, country singer Keith Urban is filling in for Adams at the ceremony to perform with R&B artiste H.E.R. and will be recreating Turner-Adams' song.

