Aamir Khan mourns Puneeth Rajkumar’s demise: Won us all with his warmth & passion

''Won us all with his warmth, sincerity and passion," wrote Aamir Khan in his tribute to the Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar.



Bollywood superstar on Saturday condoled the untimely demise of Rajkumar, who breathed his last on October 29 at the age of 46 following a massive cardiac arrest.



Taking Instagram handle of his production company, Aamir shared a heartfelt note for the late actor.

"Appu entertained us through his films, but above all else, he won us all with his warmth, sincerity and passion. Thank you Puneeth, for all the love that you showered on all of us. May your soul rest in peace, dear friend. My heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family," the statement read.



Take a look at Aamir Khan’s post:

Puneeth, who was also lovingly called 'Appu' was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru on Friday (October 29), after experiencing chest pain, where he breathed his last.

Rajkumar’s mortal remains were brought to Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava outdoor stadium for the grieving fans and film personalities to pay their final respects. The last rites of Rajkumar will be performed today with full state honours.



Several prominent personalities including Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, among others have paid tribute to the late actor.