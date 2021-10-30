Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar to be cremated with state honours

Indian actor & Kannada cinema superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, who died at the age of 46 at Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital on Friday (October 29), will be cremated with state honours.



Manjunatha Prasad, the Principal Secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister announced on Friday, as per news agency ANI.



Rajkumar cremation will take place at the Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru.

The last rites of actor #PuneethRajkumar to be performed with State honours at Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru: Manjunatha Prasad, Principal Secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

Rajkumar’s mortal remains were brought to Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava outdoor stadium for the grieving fans and film personalities to pay their final respects.

Rajkumar’s mortal remains will be taken from the stadium to Kanteerava studio at 5.30 PM. He will be cremated between 6-7 PM, as per the reports. His final rites will be done with state honours, soon after his daughter arrives from the US.

#WATCH Fans in large numbers pay last respects to #PuneethRajkumar at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/XDMszFWc36 — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

Rajkumar died on October 29 after suffering a massive heart attack. The actor-singer was rushed to Vikram Hospital when he complained of chest pain.

Bengaluru | Long queue of fans at Kanteerava Stadium to pay last respects to Kannada actor #PuneethRajkumar who passed away yesterday pic.twitter.com/Z60E3A6hXi — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

According to Dr Ranganath Nayak, Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru, Puneeth`s condition was serious when he was brought in.

"Puneeth Rajkumar was admitted after suffering chest pain at 11.30 am. Trying our best to treat him. His condition is serious. Can't say anything as of now. His condition was bad when brought to the hospital, treatment on in ICU, " Dr Ranganath Nayak had informed the press.

Rajkumar's untimely demise has left a huge void amongst his fans and colleagues. Several prominent personalities including Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, among others have paid tribute to the late actor.

A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ofcNpMmW3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2021

Bachchan took to Twitter to express his grief over the death of a 'family' member, saying, "a day of remorse and prayer .. two close to the family passed away today .. it is too dark .."

T 4079 - .. a day of remorse and prayer .. two close to the family passed away today .. it is too dark .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 29, 2021

Puneeth was born on March 17, 1975 and was fondly known as Appu. He was also a singer, television presenter and producer.