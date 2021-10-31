Zayn Malik ‘will fight to avoid custody battle’ over Khai with Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid relationship is going through a rough phase, and amid all this, Zayn has vowed to do everything he can to avoid a custody battle over his daughter Khai with Gigi, after he reportedly assaulted her mother Yolanda Hadid.



Zayn is said to be 'deeply concerned about his family's future after the heated dispute while he reportedly plans to 'fight' to avoid a custody battle over their 13-month-old daughter.



The couple has reportedly called it quits after the singer's alleged fight with supermodel's mom Yolanda.

An LA business associate of Zayn's told The Mirror: "Gigi and he co-parent Khai, but any suggestion he has aggression issues or cannot be trusted to care for her, is something he will fight against with every ounce of his body.”



Associate further claimed that Gigi allegedly wanted "him to co-parent, but her mother could potentially make legal moves within the court systems about custody.”

Malik was also charged with crimes against Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda Hadid. As per the reports, Malik has been charged with 4 counts of harassment amid Yolanda Hadid argument claims. As per TMZ, one official doc says he pled guilty to one, and court officials tell, Zayn actually pled no contest. Zayn has denied any sort of physical contact.



According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Zayn was at Gigi and Zayn's Pennsylvania home on September 29 and got into an argument with Yolanda.