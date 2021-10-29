Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik break up, again! A Timeline of their past relationships

One of the most popular couples in showbiz, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have reportedly called it quits, again! The couple started dating way back in 2015 and broke up briefly in 2018 only to patch up in 2019 and later become parents. The couple shares a 1-year-old daughter, Khai.

Their relationship has always made headlines but Zayn and Gigi also dated other celebrities before falling in love with each other. Here's a look back at Zayn and Gigi's prominent exes.

Check out a timeline of their dating history.