Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik break up, again! A Timeline of their past relationships

One of the most popular couples in showbiz, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have reportedly called it quits, again! The couple started dating way back in 2015 and broke up briefly in 2018 only to patch up in 2019 and later become parents. The couple shares a 1-year-old daughter, Khai. 

Their relationship has always made headlines but Zayn and Gigi also dated other celebrities before falling in love with each other. Here's a look back at Zayn and Gigi's prominent exes.

Check out a timeline of their dating history. 

Cody Simpson

Gigi Hadid  first major relationship in the public eye was with Australian singer Cody Simpson in 2013, The pair dated on and off for two years before calling it quits in year 2015.

Tyler Cameron

Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadidi began dating in July 2019 months after she broke up with Zayn Mailik. They together made their first appearances at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty and were spotted multiple times in New York City. Their short-lived romance ended in October 2019.

Joe Jonas

Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonas began dating in June 2015, as they were the most loved couple back then and their appearances were always loved by their fans but the romance was short live as they broke up in November of that year. 

 

Lewis Hamilton

Gigi Hadid was linked with Formula 1 World Champion in 2015 Lewis Hamilton when they were spotted together at an event. The pair reunited in the year 2018 to film for ad campaign, which sparked romance rumours once again.

Daniel Sharman

Gigi Hadidi was rumoured to be dating the 'Vampire Diaries' star Daniel Sharman's after her first break up from Cody Simpson. Hadid and Sharman were first spotted getting cozy together in New York City in October 2014.

 

Nick Jonas

Super-model dated Gigi Hadid dated Joe's younger brother Nick Jonas on and off in 2012 and 2013, which had later complicated matters between the close siblings

Selena Gomez

After Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez split, Zayn was dragged by the 'Baby' singer into controversy who accused Selena on Instagram of cheating with Malik. Zayn later shut down the rumours and said that he and Selena were only friends and nothing more than that.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik share a very special relationship. Back in 2017 when they both together released a love duet 'Don’t Want to Live Forever'- fans were quick to speculate about them dating. Both parties eventually confirmed that they 'just admire each other’s talent' and nothing else.

Geneva Lane

Zayn Malik was linked briefly with the Geneva Lane. But the romance was short lived as Zayn had eyes for another pop singer. Following their split, Geneva said that: “Zayn’s a heartbreaker. He told me he loved me and promised me the world.”

Carlyn Bryan

Zayn Malik has also linked to non-celebrities as well. He was once linked to Carlyn Bryan, a PR professional. The singer had even released a photo of the two in an adorably close pose on Instagram.

 

Perrie Edwards

'Power couple’ Perrie Edwards and Zayn Malik started dating in year 2012 and the pair were truly unstoppable. In 2013 they even announced their engagement but sadly the fairy-tale romance didn’t last and the two split in 2015.

Rebecca Ferguson

Zayn Malik and Rebecca Ferguson hooked up when Zayn was just 18 and Rebecca was six years older than him leaving everyone in shock. They dated in 2011, but broke up in few months.

 

