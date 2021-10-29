Love, breakups & parenthood: Look back at Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik's on/off relationship

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2015, and now, after a year of stability, the couple has again parted ways. The shocking news of their breakup came hours after a report stated that Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid was hit by Zayn.

This isn't the first time since the singer and the model have broken up. Zayn and Gigi began dating in 2015 and broke up a few times before reuniting in 2019 and later welcomed their 1-year-old daughter, Khai.

Today’s list takes a deep look at their relationship in the past six years — from their beginnings in 2015 to welcoming their daughter in 2020 and then breaking up in 2021.