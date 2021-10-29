Love, breakups & parenthood: Look back at Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik's on/off relationship

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2015, and now, after a year of stability, the couple has again parted ways. The shocking news of their breakup came hours after a report stated that Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid was hit by Zayn. 

This isn't the first time since the singer and the model have broken up. Zayn and Gigi began dating in 2015 and broke up a few times before reuniting in 2019 and later welcomed their 1-year-old daughter, Khai. 

Today’s list takes a deep look at their relationship in the past six years — from their beginnings in 2015 to welcoming their daughter in 2020 and then breaking up in 2021. 

2015: The year of beginning

We are kicking the list off from 2015 when Gigi Hadid and former One Direction member Zayn Malik were spotted together for the first time. The couple first became an item more than six years ago when they were spotted leaving Justin Bieber's American Music Award's after-party holding hands. 

2016: Pillowtalk

After months, Gigi was spotted wearing a ''Z'' necklace on her way to Paris Fashion Week. Later, Zayn released his debut single 'Pillowtalk' as a solo artist, and the song featured none other than the Gigi Hadid.

The steamy visuals were followed by a flirty online exchange, leading many to believe that they both are new couples in town. 

April 2016: Vogue cover

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik graced the cover of Vogue. It was their first photo shoot together as a couple. 

2016: Met Gala love

Their romance continued to flourish, and the couple walked the Met Gala red carpet together and for the big event, the two donned complimentary robotic outfits for the 'Manus x Machina' theme.
 

2016: First breakup rumours

Many reports claim back then, that Gigi and Zayn have ended their relationship after seven months of dating. Sources claim that they’ve actually broken up and reunited “multiple times,” due to communication problems.

Putting s full stop to the rumours, Gigi was later spotted out wearing her “Z” necklace. 

Gigi shared a post on her Instagram account featuring Zayn, she captioned the post, ''Squish ya''.
 

2017: Engagement rumors

Gigi was spotted with a pretty gold ring on that finger while she was out in New York City. Later, Zayn reveals a new tattoo—“LOVE”—written in cursive on his right hand. 
 

2018: Love & breakup

On Zayn's birthday, Gigi shared a romantic tribute to her boyfriend. ''Love this man more than I could ever put into words [and] am inspired by his drive to be and do better every day,'' she wrote.

By March, everything changed and the couple confirmed the split.

"I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend," the crooner wrote.
 

2018: Back together

A month after releasing the official statement, the two were spotted together again and Gigi and Zayn were spotted kissing in New York City.

In 2019: Gigi, I love you - breakup

Well, Zayn and Gigi broke up yet again with multiple sources confirming that their relationship was over. ''They are in different points in their lives right now and decided they needed the time to breath apart from each other. They are still in touch and both hope that things will work out, but their relationship is always up and down,” the source said. 

However, Zayn later tweeted in March, ''Gigi Hadid, I love you''.
 

January 2020: They were back!

After Gigi Hadid dated 'The Bachelorette contestant' Tyler Cameron, in 2019 for a short time, and the couple was again spotted hanging out.

On the other hand, they also celebrated Gigi Hadid's birthday and a couple of days after her birthday, her pregnancy rumours began to emerge. 
 

April 2020: Baby on the way!

Gigi later confirmed the news, ''Obviously we wish we could have announced it on our own terms, but we are very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s wishes and support,” Gigi stated on a show with Jimmy Fallon. “It’s a great ray of hope to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day to day.”
 

Baby Daddy

Hadid took to social media to share an adorable pic of her and Zayn sharing a kiss. "Baby daddy," she captioned the picture. 

September 2020 - Baby Zigi is here!

In September, the couple announced the birth of their baby daughter. ''Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x''.
 

202: Break-up

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have reportedly called it quits. The news of their break-up came hours after a report stated that Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid was hit by Zayn. According to the report, she was, "seriously considering filing a police report."  

A friend of the Hadid family friend told People, "They are not together right now. They are both good parents though. They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild." 
Meanwhile, Zayn defended himself against Yolanda's allegation in a long post on Twitter. 


"I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid," he said, "and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."

