Zayn Malik charged with harassment against Yolanda & Gigi Hadid

As per the reports, Malik has been charged with 4 counts of harassment amid Yolanda Hadid argument claims. As per TMZ, one official doc says he pled guilty to one, and court officials tell, Zayn actually pled no contest.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Zayn was at Gigi and Zayn's Pennsylvania home on September 29 and got into an argument with Yolanda. He allegedly called Yolanda a "f***ing Dutch slut," ordered her to "stay away from [my] f***ing daughter." He said this, although it's hard to know why "the f***ing sperm that came out of [my] f***ing c***."



He then allegedly "shoved her [Yolanda] into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain."



Zayn denied any physical contact.



There was a security guard and as per the docs, Zayn screamed, "Get the f*** out of my f***ing house, copper."



Meanwhile, Zayn defended himself against Yolanda's allegation in a long post on Twitter. ''I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid," he said, "and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."



His other statement also noted that he believed the matter should have been kept private. Zayn and Gigi have been one of the most prominent couples in showbiz.



After the rough incident, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have reportedly called it quits.