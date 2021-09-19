John Cena shares picture of Indian actor Arshad Warsi on social media. Why?

Global wrestling star and actor John Cena has shared a surprising post on his Instagram account: of Indian actor Arshad Warsi.



On Sunday, Cena posted a picture of Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi without any caption explaining why he was sharing the actor's photo.

The picture witnesses Warsi smiling in a collage-based picture while flaunting his toned muscles and scuplyted body.

Interestingly, just a while back, Warsi had uploaded the same picture on Instagram, sharing, "Long way to go, but getting in shape for my next project …"



Assuming it was Cena's appreciation for Warsi's hard work towards getting in shape that prompted the mega star to share his picture on his profile.

Upon learning about Indian television and film actor Sidharth Shukla's untimely death, John Cena had posted a monochrome picture of the deceased actor to honour his life and legacy.



Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack on September 2 in Mumbai.