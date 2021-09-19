Toronto Film Festival: Jessica Chastain, Benedict Cumberbatch win big; complete winners' list

Jessica Chastain as Tammy Faye and Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from 'The Power of The Dog' Photograph:( Twitter )
TIFF's Ebert Director Award was bagged by 'Dune' helmer Denis Villeneuve. Read the complete list below:
While Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical, black-and-white drama 'Belfast' took home the TIFF People’s Choice Award, Jessica Chastain ('The Eyes of Tammy Faye') and Benedict Cumberbatch ('The Power of the Dog', 'The Electrical Life of Louis Wain') won the coveted TIFF Tribute Awards, which wrapped its 46th edition of the festival last Saturday night.
"2021 brought an exceptional selection of films that excited Festival audiences around the world. Our lineup showcased beloved auteurs alongside fresh voices in filmmaking, including numerous women powerhouses. TIFF welcomed guests, press, industry, international stars and directors back to the city and into cinemas. The sweeping range in cinematic storytelling from around the world is a testament to the uniqueness of the films that are being made. We’re so grateful and proud of this year’s Festival," said TIFF Co-Heads Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey said while announcing the 2021 winners.
Check out the complete list of winners here:
PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD
Belfast, dir. Kenneth Branagh
PEOPLE’S CHOICE DOCUMENTARY AWARD
The Rescue, dirs. E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin
PEOPLE’s CHOICE MIDNIGHT MADNESS AWARD
Titane, dir. Julia Ducournau
TIFF TRIBUTE ACTOR AWARDS
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog / The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
SPECIAL TRIBUTE AWARD
Dionne Warwick, Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over
TIFF EBERT DIRECTOR AWARD
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
TIFF EMERGING TALENT AWARD
Danis Goulet, Night Raiders
PLATFORM PRIZE
Yuni, dir. Kamila Andini
JEFF SKOLL AWARD IN IMPACT MEDIA
Alanis Obomsawin
SHAWN MENDES FOUNDATION CHANGEMAKER AWARD
Scarborough, dirs. Shasha Nakhai and Rich Williamson
AMPLIFY VOICES AWARD FOR BEST CANADIAN FEATURE FILM
Ste. Anne, dir. Rhayne Vermette
AMPLIFY VOICES AWARD
The Gravedigger’s Wife, dir. Khadar Ayderus Ahmed
A Night of Knowing Nothing, dir. Payal Kapadia
TIFF VARIETY ARTISAN AWARD
Cinematographer Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog
IMDbPRO SHORT CUTS AWARD FOR BEST FILM
Displaced, dir. Samir Karahoda
IMDbPRO SHORT CUTS AWARD FOR BEST CANADIAN FILM
Angakusajaujuq – The Shaman’s Apprentice, dir. Zacharias Kunuk
IMDbPRO SHORT CUTS SHARE HER JOURNEY AWARD
Astel, dir. Ramata-Toulaye Sy