Toronto Film Festival: Jessica Chastain, Benedict Cumberbatch win big; complete winners' list

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Sep 19, 2021, 11:27 AM(IST)

Jessica Chastain as Tammy Faye and Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from 'The Power of The Dog' Photograph:( Twitter )

TIFF's Ebert Director Award was bagged by 'Dune' helmer Denis Villeneuve. Read the complete list below:

While Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical, black-and-white drama 'Belfast' took home the TIFF People’s Choice Award, Jessica Chastain ('The Eyes of Tammy Faye') and Benedict Cumberbatch ('The Power of the Dog', 'The Electrical Life of Louis Wain') won the coveted TIFF Tribute Awards, which wrapped its 46th edition of the festival last Saturday night.


TIFF's Ebert Director Award was bagged by 'Dune' helmer Denis Villeneuve.


"2021 brought an exceptional selection of films that excited Festival audiences around the world. Our lineup showcased beloved auteurs alongside fresh voices in filmmaking, including numerous women powerhouses. TIFF welcomed guests, press, industry, international stars and directors back to the city and into cinemas. The sweeping range in cinematic storytelling from around the world is a testament to the uniqueness of the films that are being made. We’re so grateful and proud of this year’s Festival," said TIFF Co-Heads Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey said while announcing the 2021 winners. 

Check out the complete list of winners here:


PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD


Belfast, dir. Kenneth Branagh


PEOPLE’S CHOICE DOCUMENTARY AWARD


The Rescue, dirs. E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin


PEOPLE’s CHOICE MIDNIGHT MADNESS AWARD


Titane, dir. Julia Ducournau


TIFF TRIBUTE ACTOR AWARDS


Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye


Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog / The Electrical Life of Louis Wain


SPECIAL TRIBUTE AWARD


Dionne Warwick, Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over


TIFF EBERT DIRECTOR AWARD


Denis Villeneuve, Dune


TIFF EMERGING TALENT AWARD


Danis Goulet, Night Raiders


PLATFORM PRIZE


Yuni, dir. Kamila Andini


JEFF SKOLL AWARD IN IMPACT MEDIA


Alanis Obomsawin


SHAWN MENDES FOUNDATION CHANGEMAKER AWARD


Scarborough, dirs. Shasha Nakhai and Rich Williamson


AMPLIFY VOICES AWARD FOR BEST CANADIAN FEATURE FILM


Ste. Anne, dir. Rhayne Vermette


AMPLIFY VOICES AWARD


The Gravedigger’s Wife, dir. Khadar Ayderus Ahmed


A Night of Knowing Nothing, dir. Payal Kapadia


TIFF VARIETY ARTISAN AWARD


Cinematographer Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog


IMDbPRO SHORT CUTS AWARD FOR BEST FILM


Displaced, dir. Samir Karahoda


IMDbPRO SHORT CUTS AWARD FOR BEST CANADIAN FILM


Angakusajaujuq – The Shaman’s Apprentice, dir. Zacharias Kunuk


IMDbPRO SHORT CUTS SHARE HER JOURNEY AWARD


Astel, dir. Ramata-Toulaye Sy

