Toronto Film Festival: Jessica Chastain, Benedict Cumberbatch win big; complete winners' list

While Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical, black-and-white drama 'Belfast' took home the TIFF People’s Choice Award, Jessica Chastain ('The Eyes of Tammy Faye') and Benedict Cumberbatch ('The Power of the Dog', 'The Electrical Life of Louis Wain') won the coveted TIFF Tribute Awards, which wrapped its 46th edition of the festival last Saturday night.



TIFF's Ebert Director Award was bagged by 'Dune' helmer Denis Villeneuve.



"2021 brought an exceptional selection of films that excited Festival audiences around the world. Our lineup showcased beloved auteurs alongside fresh voices in filmmaking, including numerous women powerhouses. TIFF welcomed guests, press, industry, international stars and directors back to the city and into cinemas. The sweeping range in cinematic storytelling from around the world is a testament to the uniqueness of the films that are being made. We’re so grateful and proud of this year’s Festival," said TIFF Co-Heads Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey said while announcing the 2021 winners.

Check out the complete list of winners here:



PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD



Belfast, dir. Kenneth Branagh



PEOPLE’S CHOICE DOCUMENTARY AWARD



The Rescue, dirs. E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin



PEOPLE’s CHOICE MIDNIGHT MADNESS AWARD



Titane, dir. Julia Ducournau



TIFF TRIBUTE ACTOR AWARDS



Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye



Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog / The Electrical Life of Louis Wain



SPECIAL TRIBUTE AWARD



Dionne Warwick, Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over



TIFF EBERT DIRECTOR AWARD



Denis Villeneuve, Dune



TIFF EMERGING TALENT AWARD



Danis Goulet, Night Raiders



PLATFORM PRIZE



Yuni, dir. Kamila Andini



JEFF SKOLL AWARD IN IMPACT MEDIA



Alanis Obomsawin



SHAWN MENDES FOUNDATION CHANGEMAKER AWARD



Scarborough, dirs. Shasha Nakhai and Rich Williamson



AMPLIFY VOICES AWARD FOR BEST CANADIAN FEATURE FILM



Ste. Anne, dir. Rhayne Vermette



AMPLIFY VOICES AWARD



The Gravedigger’s Wife, dir. Khadar Ayderus Ahmed



A Night of Knowing Nothing, dir. Payal Kapadia



TIFF VARIETY ARTISAN AWARD



Cinematographer Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog



IMDbPRO SHORT CUTS AWARD FOR BEST FILM



Displaced, dir. Samir Karahoda



IMDbPRO SHORT CUTS AWARD FOR BEST CANADIAN FILM



Angakusajaujuq – The Shaman’s Apprentice, dir. Zacharias Kunuk



IMDbPRO SHORT CUTS SHARE HER JOURNEY AWARD



Astel, dir. Ramata-Toulaye Sy