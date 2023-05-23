Jennifer Lawrence ditches heels for flip-flops for her Cannes look; defies unofficial dress code: Watch

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence left everyone stunned this Sunday at the Cannes Film Festival as she ditched her stilettos for a pair of flip-flops. While attending the premiere of Anatomie d'une Chute, which translates to Anatomy of a Fall, the Oscar-winning actress broke the festival's unofficial dress code and wore black flip-flops with her red gown on the red carpet. Photos and videos from the prestigious event are doing rounds on social media.

Dressed in a cherry red, crepe silk gown by Dior Haute Couture featuring spaghetti straps, a soft ruffle at the bustline and a matching red wrap, the actress flaunted her Archi Dior necklace made of white gold and diamonds. Jennifer Lawrence for the 76th Cannes Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/jjcWvmyLdT — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 21, 2023 Raga ma Jennifer Lawrence a Cannes con un abito Dior e le infradito



ARTE, MAESTRIA, LUCY HALE, SACRIFICIO, PROFESSIONALITÀ pic.twitter.com/yUPzzv4oVh — Daninseries (@Daninseries) May 22, 2023 Jennifer Lawrence se ha pasado el juego OTRA VEZ y ha aparecido en chanclas en la alfombra roja de 'Anatomía de una caída', en el Festival de Cannes 😂❤️ Es que no podemos ser más fans de esta mujer ✨#JenniferLawrence #Cannes2023 #CannesFilmFestival #CannesFilmFestival2023 pic.twitter.com/lDKRGGAlUZ — Fotogramas - Cine (@fotogramas_es) May 22, 2023 While walking down the stairs at the Palais des Festivals, the 32-year-old lifted her gown, revealing a pair of black flip-flops on her feet. Wondering why it's a bold move?

Well, Cannes famously encourages women to wear high heels on its red carpet. Back in 2015, several attendees were reportedly turned away from attending a premiere of Carol because they were wearing flats.

Although the actress opted for flip-flops for the special screening of Anatomy of a Fall, she changed into red satin heels for another premiere on the same day. Wearing the same gown but different footwear, she attended the premiere of Bread and Roses, a documentary she has backed and produced. The project follows the lives of women living in Afghanistan after the Taliban's resurgence.

Twilight star Kristen Stewart famously removed her shoes on the French red carpet and spoke out against the strict dress code at Cannes Film Festival in 2018. Meanwhile, in 2016, Julia Roberts went barefoot to the event while Stewart wore flats.

On the movie front, Lawrence was last seen in Netflix’s Don’t Look Up and Causeway. She will soon be seen in No Hard Feelings. The story follows an Uber driver named Maddie played by Lawrence who loses her license and while looking for a job, answers a Craigslist ad from two parents looking for someone to date their 19-year-old son before he goes to college.

